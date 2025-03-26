Bellevue offers parking garage protection from possible incoming hail

WESTERN WASHINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, and King counties until 9 p.m. tonight.

Large, damaging hail is the greatest threat from these storms, with hail sizes possibly exceeding official Severe Thunderstorm criteria, which is wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and/or hail of one inch in diameter or larger. The last time we had a verified report of hail of one inch or larger was in Lewis County in 2017. Hail of one inch or larger can damage vehicles, roofs, and trees, and be very dangerous to anyone outside, including pets.

Bellevue police offered residents without a car garage safe parking at the Eastgate or South Bellevue park and ride garages.

With large hail in the forecast this evening, you can keep your car safe by planning ahead. If you don’t have a garage at your residence, consider parking at the Eastgate or South Bellevue park and ride garages. @BvueTrans @BvueFD pic.twitter.com/cFmA8dO588 — The Bellevue Police Department (WA) (@BvuePD) March 26, 2025

The National Weather Service in Seattle offered a few more tips for protecting your car. If you’re not able to get inside and happen to be in your car driving when hail hits, stay in your vehicle. Slow down or pull over & stop in a safe location.

Emergency and fire agencies throughout Western Washington warned community members of the incoming storms.

Other safety reminders from the City of Redmond:

Stock up on food, water, and medications

Have flashlights on hand

Pack emergency supplies in your vehicle

Put new batteries in your smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarms

Go indoors or find shelter

If you’re outside, protect your body and head

Move cars under shelter, away from trees

Stay out of culverts and lowland areas

Bring pets inside

⛈️Large hail is the primary hazard for the thunderstorms into tonight. If you're driving, stay in your vehicle. Slow down or pull over & stop in a safe location.



Here are a few more tips for ways to protect your vehicle. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/Jq8AwvybyW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 26, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group