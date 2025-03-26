PinPoint Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible tonight, heavy rain and large hail expected

SEATTLE — Happy Wednesday! We have widespread fog this morning with temps in the 40s, which means it’s very calm. It won’t be for long! A large area of low pressure is offshore this morning and it will push some moisture west of Puget Sound around mid-day, which means some showers or possibly some t-storms. However, the main push will come late tonight. We hit the low-70s yesterday with muggy conditions and muggy again today with another day in the upper-60s and lower-70s. We’ll be partly cloudy for a lot of the day with increasing clouds into tonight.

Thunderstorms could pop along the Cascade crest in the afternoon hours, but as the disturbance moves north, thunderstorms will fire down in Oregon and southern Washington through the mid-afternoon hours, moving north quickly.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is possible late Wednesday, meaning that the conditions for severe thunderstorms exist (a warning means severe conditions are occurring or imminent). Seattle has never been in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch area, and only parts of the South Sound were in such a watch area back in May 4, 2017.

Pinpoint Futuretrack has strong storms affecting the South Sound, including Lewis, Thurston, Mason counties up to Tacoma from 5-7 p.m. with storms moving north impacting the Seattle area by or after 7 p.m., Everett and the North Sound by or after 8 p.m. and Bellingham and the Canadian border regions by 9-10 p.m. The timing is approximate and there will be the chance for thunderstorm activity possible outside of these “prime times” for thunderstorms moving north.

Large, damaging hail is the greatest threat from these storms with hail sizes possibly exceeding official Severe Thunderstorm criteria, which is wind gusts of 58 mph or greater and/or hail of one inch in diameter or larger. The last time we had a verified report of hail of one inch or larger was in Lewis County in 2017. This could be more widespread Wednesday late afternoon and evening! I recommend outdoor events after 4 p.m. be postponed to another day, and vehicles be parked under substantial cover, if possible. Hail of one inch or larger can damage vehicles, roofs, and trees, and be very dangerous to anyone outside — pets too!

The tornado threat is low in the lowlands but overall a greater chance than we typically see. Storms that do begin rotating will need to be watched closely for the chance for an isolated tornado. Of particular interest will be any rotating storms nearer the Cascades, as wind currents and rotation could be “tightened up” as storms enter foothill and mountain locations.

Lightning will be very frequent, and these storms could rival the electrical activity we experienced last August 17, when more than 3,000 lightning strikes were detected in Western Washington. This lightning is very dangerous.

Torrential rainfall will occur with these storms as well, posing a risk for drivers.

Thunderstorms will be moving northward at a rapid clip, so it will be important to keep abreast of conditions using the KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather App. It might appear calm one minute, but then storms will quickly move in.

The strongest storms should be over by about 11 p.m. or so, with showers lingering into Thursday. There is still the potential for a few much weaker isolated thunderstorms on Thursday with blustery and wet weather, staying wet for the Mariners game. We’ll be back in the 50s for highs with rain showers Thursday through Friday.

-Nick Allard

