Shocking! Why you should watch out for cold water shock

With warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine these last few days, it’s easy to forget that it’s still winter here in the Pacific Northwest.

While “cold-plunging” in one of our scenic lakes or Puget Sound may be a part of your winter routine, it is worth reminding everyone that even as air temperature increases, the water temperature doesn’t-- and even if it did, this time of year it’s still too cold to swim in any body of water without remembering and practicing these cold water safety reminders.

The average temperature of Puget Sound waters is between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, but did you know that water temperature below 60 degrees is considered dangerously cold?

While shallow waters can and do warm up during spring and summer months, sometimes to a safe water temperature, because of the depth, generally speaking, open bodies of water, especially deeper water in the Pacific Northwest, remain consistently cold year round.

“Cold water shock” is described as the instant and involuntary reaction a body has to sudden contact with cold water. The life-threatening reaction causes an increase in heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure, which can result in water inhalation and drowning. Sadly, cold water shock can drown even the most skilled and experienced swimmers in less than a minute.

There are ways to protect yourself from this significant risk. Experts encourage the use of life vests and wet or dry suits.

For more information about Cold Water Shock, click here.





