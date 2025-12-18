Shirtless man arrested after harassing staff of Redmond restaurant, police say

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department says officers arrested a man accused of causing problems for restaurant staff on Sunday.

The incident happened at a restaurant on NE 69th Court near 176th Avenue NE on Sunday.

Police say the suspect was escorted outside of the restaurant by staff after yelling, shoving employees, refusing to leave the restaurant, and trying to enter a restricted area.

Once outside the restaurant, he began to bang on the windows.

Police found the suspect walking around nearby and arrested him.

Metal knuckles were found on the suspect during the arrest.

The suspect also had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police booked him into jail on assault and other charges.

He isn’t allowed to be barred from the restaurant for a year.

