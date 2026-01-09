Ship Canal Bridge lane closures expected to cause delays as I-5 construction continues

SEATTLE — Construction on the Ship Canal Bridge is set to continue, as the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) implements lane closures for its Revive I-5 project.

The long-term construction, which begins around 11:59 p.m. on Friday, is expected to cause heavy congestion throughout the area, traffic experts warn.

This phase of Revive I-5 is also expected to cause delays across alternate routes.

Bob Pishue, a traffic analyst with Inrix, notes that, “pretty much any alternative to I-5 is going to see some slowdowns, even on the east side, too.”

During the last phase of the Revive I-5 project, Pishue observed that traffic speeds on Aurora Avenue fell by 42% as motorists diverted to avoid I-5.

He anticipates the same patterns will occur as construction begins.

During the previous construction phase last summer, Sound Transit saw an uptick in ridership, particularly on the Light Rail.

“We are all one ecosystem,” said Henry Bendon, spokesperson for Sound Transit, referring to the symbiotic relationship between road traffic and public transit ridership.

Bendon says Sound Transit saw ridership increase to numbers comparable to major events, such as concerts. “We saw the regular daily ridership during Revive I-5 last summer at the same level as the Taylor Swift concert Era’s tour,” Bendon said.

As construction continues, Pishue emphasizes the importance of staying informed about traffic conditions through local news and WSDOT updates.

The lane closures are part of a larger initiative to improve the I-5 corridor and are expected to be challenging for weekend motorists.

WSDOT has urged drivers to adapt their travel plans accordingly to minimize frustration during the construction period.

©2026 Cox Media Group