Sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to burglary in progress near Suncrest

A sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a burglary in progress near Suncrest on Tuesday morning.

The deputy with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office was in surgery shortly after the shooting and is expected to survive, a dispatcher told The Spokesman-Review.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress when he was shot near 16000 N. Suncrest Drive, according to Chief Deputy Greg Gowin.

Deputy expected to survive after early morning shooting; second person taken by gurney

Neighbors reported seeing officers with guns throughout the area at approximately 5:30 a.m. Another person, who was not the injured deputy, was also seen being taken from the scene on a gurney at roughly 8:30 a.m., according to The Spokesman-Review.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody. No additional information has been released on the severity of the sheriff’s deputy’s injuries.

Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke noted he visited with the injured deputy at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Tuesday morning. Manke is expected to release additional details later in the day.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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