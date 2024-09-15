Sheriff warns about Safelite AutoGlass scam on Facebook Marketplace

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received an alert from Safelite AutoGlass about an online scam targeting residents in Central Washington.

Sheriff Morrison received information from Safelite about individuals or groups presenting themselves as Safelite technicians luring customers from Facebook Marketplace.

According to Safelite, these supposed technicians are luring customers with the promise of lower prices and then having victims make appointments and payments on a third-party app.

After the technician arrives, they are charging higher prices than advertised.

Safelite reports at least five instances have occurred in the past week and is actively working with Chelan and Douglas Counties to put a stop to the fraud.

The following suggestions are offered:

Contact the company directly through their official website or customer service number when dealing with appointments and payments

Be wary of companies asking to make payments on third-party apps

Verify the credentials of the employee who arrive at your location









