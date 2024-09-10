Sheriff: Thurston County deputy suspended after 'women don't belong in law enforcement' comment

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders says he suspended one of the department’s deputies without pay, for a derogatory comment about women in law enforcement.

According to a news release, a complaint filed with the department claimed that the deputy had took a recording of his body camera footage and posted it to social media, making a disparaging comment towards a female officer, stating that “women don’t belong in law enforcement.”

Sheriff Sanders says the deputy also self-reported his actions.

The department launched an internal investigation into the situation in July of 2023, according to a release.

A grievance was filed over the sheriff’s decision to suspend the deputy, but an arbitration hearing ultimately ruled in favor of the punishment.

“Women excel in this profession, providing valuable contributions and perspective throughout our ranks,” Sanders said in the release.

The sheriff went on to say that his department will not tolerate discrimination of any kind.

