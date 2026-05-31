Shelton man arrested after allegedly speeding off from DUI stop at 100 mph

SHELTON, Wash. — Minutes after being stopped on suspicion of drunk driving, a Shelton man allegedly sped away from a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

He reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the man took off, the deputy made the decision to terminate the short pursuit, citing concerns for public safety as the vehicle accelerated past 100 miles per hour, potentially endangering other motorists.

Despite the driver’s escape, deputies said his identification, including his home address, was still in law enforcement’s possession.

‘I guess I have a DUI from last night’: Shelton man arrested

Several hours later, deputies went to that location. They saw the car the deputy had stopped and found the man at home.

“I guess I have a DUI from last night,” the man said in the video.

The 32-year-old man from Shelton was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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