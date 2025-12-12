Shelters continue to open in Skagit County as flood concerns grow

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Skagit River has flooded the Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon, forcing thousands across Skagit County to evacuate their homes.

The governor’s office has announced that approximately 100,000 people are expected to be evacuated across the state due to the flooding.

In Mount Vernon, the Skagit River has overflowed, leading to concerns about the flood wall’s ability to hold back the rising waters.

“It’s alive, and it’s angry, and it’s just pretty mind-blowing to see,” said Rylie, a resident of Mount Vernon, describing the river’s current state.

Highlighting the urgency of the evacuation, Rick Lund of the Bethany Covenant Church expressed, “The conveniences you have and a warm home and a warm bed and you just take that for granted.”

Bethany Covenant Church, in collaboration with the Red Cross, has set up a shelter with over a hundred cots inside their gym to accommodate evacuees.

Lund, who has grown up in the church, feels that helping those in need during disasters is the church’s purpose.

“This one seems like the worst or has the potential to be the worst, and so I just want to help out any way I can for these poor people to come alongside and just give them a hand,” Lund said, reflecting on the severity of the situation.

Many people at the shelter have expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving.

“I’m happy and very grateful and hope they know how well appreciated they are,” said Candace, one of the evacuees.

As the community braces for further challenges from Mother Nature, residents are reminded of the importance of helping one another.

“And you see someone in need of help, don’t be afraid to reach out,” someone staying at the shelter said.

As the flood situation continues to develop, residents are relying on community support and emergency services to navigate the crisis.

