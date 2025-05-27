Shawn Kemp makes plea deal in Tacoma Mall shooting case

TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for his involvement in a shooting outside the Tacoma Mall in 2023.

Kemp changed his plea on Tuesday, and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

What happened

Kent was accused of shooting at two people at a Tacoma Mall parking lot in 2023. Kemp has maintained that the two people he targeted broke into his car and stole several items.

He tracked them down through his stolen cellphone. When officers arrived, Kemp claimed he fired in self-defense.

On March 8, 2023, just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall at the 4500 block of S. Steele St. No injuries were reported.

Officers located Kemp, who had allegedly fired off the shots on Tacoma Mall property, and detained him without incident. The people Kemp was shooting at fled the scene.

Attorneys for Kemp claimed he acted out of self-defense, opening fire while trying to retrieve his stolen cell phone and other items.

“He had a black pistol and fired five-to-10 shots at the subject in the four-runner,” a 911 call told TMZ.

Kemp was released from police custody, but was charged in April in connection with an incident at the Tacoma Mall where he allegedly fired a handgun.

According to court documents, Kemp was charged with one count of first-degree assault. Officers found a .357 caliber revolver after responding to reports of shots fired at the mall.

According to Kemp and his defense team, his car had been prowled earlier that morning while it was at the Showbox in Seattle. Kemp never called 911. Instead, he allegedly tracked his stolen items due to his stolen phone still having its location turned on, leading him to the Tacoma Mall.

He said when he approached the SUV with his stolen phone, the rear passenger window came down, and a single shot was fired at him.

According to court documents, Kemp said that’s when he retreated to his car and fired two shots back. However, police obtained a video that showed Kemp firing as soon as he got out of his car.

Kemp will be sentenced on Aug. 22.

“The plea agreement between the parties is for an open sentencing recommendation, meaning each side is free to make its own recommendation to the judge at the sentencing hearing,” explained Adam Faber with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Frank Sumrall at MyNorthwest.com contributed to the background of this story.

