Shawn Kemp awaits sentencing that could end his stake in pot business

TACOMA, Wash.

The future of Shawn Kemp’s freedom and businesses remains unclear.

Earlier this year, Kemp pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault. On Friday, the SuperSonics star turned pot shop owner will be sentenced by a judge.

The charge stems from Kemp’s 2023 arrest, when he shot at a car outside the Tacoma Mall. Kemp had tracked his stolen phone to the mall and fired three shots at the suspects. No one was injured. Kemp told on-scene officers that he had fired the gun in self-defense.

Pierce County prosecutors are requesting a nine-month jail sentence.

Shawn Kemp’s stake in pot business in jeopardy

In addition to jail time, Kemp faces uncertainty about his partial ownership of Kemp’s Cannabis.

Brian Smith, communications director at the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board, said felony convictions make it difficult to renew a cannabis license.

“It’s up to the board to make those decisions,” Smith said. “Our guidelines say no. If you are convicted of a felony within 10 years, our guidelines say not to go forward with that license.”

Licenses to operate a cannabis business are required and must be renewed annually. Kemp has a 10% ownership in Kemp’s Cannabis, according to Smith.

If Kemp were denied a cannabis license renewal, Smith said, there are options available to keep the businesses operating.

“The board even has the option of only letting it go forward without him on the license. Or the other members [business co-owners] could ask him to leave. That’s a business decision on their end,” Smith said.

KIRONewsradioreached out to Kemp’s Cannabis for comment, but has not heard back.

