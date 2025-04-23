Shanghai Garden in Seattle’s CID to permanently close

SEATTLE — A popular restaurant in Seattle’s Chinatown International District is shutting down after three decades.

Shanghai Garden Restaurant says they’ll be permanently closing at the end of May.

A co-owner told The Seattle Times that there are a few reasons they made the decision.

“Our business hasn’t been the same since the pandemic,” co-owner Christine Su told the newspaper. “And then with food costs going up, and then also wages, it’s been really hard.”

The Su family has owned and operated Shanghai Garden since 1990. Six years later, they opened a second location in Issaquah. In 2016, they revamped it into Krawbar, which then closed in 2024.

“To all our loyal customers, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your support, your stories, and your smiles have meant the world to us. Whether you were a regular who always ordered the same dish, or someone who popped in just once and told a friend about us, you’ve been part of our journey in such meaningful way,” the family wrote online.

Customers have until May 31 to visit Shanghai Garden.

