Sexual assaults and misconduct on planes spiked 300% in last 5 years, including on SEA flights

In the last 5 years, sexual assaults and misconduct on planes have spiked 300%. It’s something that has the attention of both the FBI and federal prosecutors.

On Wednesday they both unveiled a new plan to address the terrible trend.

Prosecutors said in the last four years, several sexual assaults have been prosecuted here in Seattle after flights landed at Sea-Tac Airport.

Right now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is handling four criminal cases where suspects have been charged.

During that presentation, the FBI revealed most sexual assaults onboard happen when the victim is sleeping and they’re touched by someone they don’t know.

It also revealed that 20% of the people who report assaults on planes are under the age of 18. And they said most people who experienced assault end up texting family or friends instead of reporting it directly to the flight crew.

Now the ‘Be Air Aware’ campaign wants to change that and addressed the new, startling statistics.

“I want to make this abundantly clear. Sexual assault on airplanes is a federal crime. The FBI along with our partners at the Port of Seattle will investigate these crimes,” said a campaign member.

The FBI is reminding flyers they have specialists who work with witnesses and victims of these crimes. They’re also reminding you to not only be aware of your own surrounding but also look out for others.

The FBI said flight crews are trained to handle reports of assault and work with police and federal agents to quickly handle those situations.

If you think you are ever a victim of sexual assault on a plane, report it to the flight crew and go to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

