Critically endangered wolf pups born at Point Defiance Zoo

SEATTLE — Five critically endangered American Red Wolf pups were born at an off-site facility of the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium recently.

The zoo posted the “pupdate” just in time for Mother’s Day, saying that the pups are healthy and growing fast.

Three males and two females were born at the breeding facility in Eatonville, where the largest red wolf population in the world resides.

American Red Wolves are the only wolf species found solely in the US, with only about twenty remaining in the wild in eastern North Carolina.

According to the zoo, they are doing everything possible to restore this critically endangered species.

