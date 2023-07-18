DOJ: Teen sexually assaulted during flight from NC to Seattle

SEATAC, Wash. — The Department of Justice said a man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl during a flight to Seattle.

Investigators say it happened on a Delta Airlines flight from North Carolina on Sunday night.

The teen was sitting next to a man named Jack Roberson, who investigators say started groping the girl while she slept.

The teen told her guardian, who reported it to a flight attendant.

Roberson was moved away from the teen and then arrested when the plane landed.

He’s now being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

