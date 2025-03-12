Several Western Washington dental offices receive threatening letters

REDMOND, Wash. — Several dental offices in the Western Washington area have received threatening letters in the mail.

The messages in those letters are disturbing, but whoever wrote and sent those letters is urging dentists to end their lives. Jennifer, who we are not revealing her last name or the dentist office she helps manage in Redmond, received one of those threatening letters.

“Thank you for all that you do. Every dentist needs to kill themselves. Dentists are lying ******* and scam artists who torture kids,” she read to KIRO 7.

Jennifer says this is something that has never happened in her career.

“It was scary because my name is on the envelope. So, whoever did this went to great lengths to find out my name and where I worked,” she said.

Jennifer was just one of the people KIRO 7 spoke with about the alarming letters. A Seattle-based dentist, who didn’t want to be identified, also shared what the letter said. She also reported what happened to Seattle Police.

“You should kill yourself immediately and save humanity from another worthless dentist. Dentist’s suicide rates aren’t high enough,” she read.

The news of these letters has quickly spread amongst the dentistry community in Western Washington.

Based on what has been shared with KIRO 7, there appears to be a pattern with these letters. Each one is believed to be sent from the Spokane area and each one has the same fake name and a similar address.

Seattle, Renton and Redmond have received reports about these alarming letters. So far, no suspects have been identified and investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public. A spokesperson with Renton Police says if a person is caught doing this, they could be charged with harassment, depending on how the victims feel. If this person specifically threatened a person’s life, it could be considered assault.

“This isn’t a joke. These are people’s lives and it’s not funny,” Jennifer said.

