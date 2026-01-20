Several Seattle schools shelter in place for possible ICE activity

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, several schools in the Seattle area enacted a shelter‑in‑place after receiving unconfirmed community reports of possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the surrounding area.

Several schools were affected, including Mercer International Middle School, Aki Kurose Middle School, Cleveland STEM High School, Maple Elementary, Dearborn Park International, and Beacon Hill International.

Aki Kurose lifted its shelter in place at noon, Cleveland lifted its shelter‑in‑place after lunch, and the remaining schools will do so at regular dismissal, according to Seattle Public Schools.

“A shelter‑in‑place is a standard safety practice often used when there is any reported law enforcement activity nearby,” the district told KIRO 7 News.

During the shelter‑in‑place, students continued their regular class schedules but remained inside the building.

Seattle Public Schools told KIRO 7 News that safety and security staff were present throughout the day and have not observed any ICE presence. Staff remain on alert as a precaution.

©2026 Cox Media Group