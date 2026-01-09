Several possible measles exposures in King, Snohomish Counties

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Health Department and Public Health – Seattle & King County were notified of three confirmed measles cases over the recent holiday period and are warning the public of possible exposure in multiple locations.

One adult and two children in the same family were infectious from Dec. 27, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026, while visiting King and Snohomish counties from South Carolina.

The children were unvaccinated.

The family visited multiple locations in Marysville, Mukilteo, and Everett while contagious but before they were diagnosed.

They also traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and visited a car rental facility near the airport.

According to the health departments, they visited these areas where they were contagious:

McDonald’s in Everett on 530 128th St. SW (Dec. 27 between 1-3 p.m.)

Slavic Christian Church Awakening in Mukilteo (Dec. 28 between 2-6:30 p.m.)

Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park on SE Everett Mall Way (Dec. 29 between 11a-2p)

Chick-fil-A in Marysville on 8810 3 6 th Ave (Dec. 29 between 1-3p)

th Ave Mukilteo-Clinton Ferry (Dec. 30 between 1-3p)

Fisherman Jack’s on 1410 Seiner Dr. in Everett (Dec. 30 between 6-9:30p)

Travelers on rental car shuttles going to and from the airport and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility at 3150 S 160th, SeaTac (Jan. 1 between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport N Concourse (Gate N4) + Green Train Line (Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 11:15a).

If you are not vaccinated, you may be at risk for exposure.

Health officials urge residents to check their status for the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, which offers the best protection against the disease.

You can learn more about measles here.

