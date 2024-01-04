Several homeless people sue City of Burien over new camping ban

Burien is now facing a lawsuit over its newly implemented camping ban.

Ordinance 818 was enacted on Sept. 25 2023 and “prohibits Burien residents experiencing homelessness from living on public land for survival when they have no place else to live,” according to the lawsuit.

It came after months of debate between city councilmembers, who narrowly passed the ban with a 4-3 vote.

The legislation specifically affects people living on public land during the daytime, and only allows people to sleep there between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Three of the plaintiffs are homeless people living in Burien. They claim that the ordinance prevents them from setting down a bag with their possessions in any public space while making it illegal for them to cook or cover themselves for survival.

They say that Burien does not provide enough shelter for these people “yet subjects them to criminal enforcement if they try to engage in life-sustaining activities.”

The plaintiffs say they will be satisfied when the city is no longer able to enforce the ordinance.

