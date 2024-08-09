Seven-hour standoff in Blaine ends with suspect’s arrest on domestic violence charges

A Blaine man was arrested after a seven-hour standoff with Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, following allegations of assault and other serious offenses, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began on August 2, when deputies received a report of an alleged assault involving 35-year-old Tristen Alexander and someone he knew.

Alexander was arrested on May 30 by the Blaine Police Department for allegedly sending a threatening photo to the person.

After his release from jail on July 22, a no-contact order was issued, but the person reported multiple violations, including unwanted texts and sightings of Alexander’s car near their home and workplace.

The situation escalated on July 29, when the person reported that Alexander violated the no-contact order by forcibly entering their home, threatening, and physically assaulting them.

The person managed to escape to a nearby gas station, where Alexander allegedly continued to follow and threaten them.

Additional allegations surfaced, including threats to share intimate photos and attempts to tamper with the person’s testimony in the Blaine Police Department’s case.

Based on these reports, Whatcom County deputies obtained probable cause to charge Alexander with multiple offenses, including burglary, harassment, assault, stalking, and unlawful imprisonment.

When deputies attempted to contact Alexander at his Blaine home on Friday, he refused to communicate.

Due to the severity of the charges and concerns about Alexander’s potential access to firearms, a search warrant was authorized, and SWAT and crisis negotiators were deployed.

The standoff lasted for seven hours, during which less lethal and chemical munitions were used.

Alexander was eventually found hiding inside the home and was taken into custody.

Alexander was treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Whatcom County Jail on several charges, including first-degree burglary, felony harassment, and unlawful imprisonment, all related to domestic violence.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

©2024 Cox Media Group