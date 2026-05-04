Setting sunny records in Seattle! Here’s what KIRO 7 meteorologists expect this week

SEATTLE — We did it!

We had our first 80° day in Seattle (SEA), and we’re still feeling it early this morning with mild temps and tough sleeping weather.

We set records in Seattle at 81° (SEA), Hoquiam at 74°, Bellingham at 76°, and Quillayute at 83° on Sunday! Plenty of other spots were hotter, just not record-setting. For example, Olympia yesterday hit 85°! We’ll be hot again today, but there are already some subtle changes that will impact our forecast today and especially tomorrow.

Hitting 80° or higher on May 3 also put us just shy of the top ten earliest in the year to hit 80° or higher. We’re now in 15th place, with April 1st, 1987 still well in first place!

We’re looking ahead to another mostly clear day with temps in the 50s and 60s to start things off. Some low clouds are at the south Washington coast, but that’s about the extent of the clouds so far. That low cloud cover is evidence of cooler ocean air pushing in, which will impact our temps a bit this afternoon. Instead of 85° in Olympia, we should be around 80°. Tacoma is right there as well, with Seattle hitting about 80°. The coast will be in the 60s. So yes, some cooler ocean air is pushing inland, but Seattle will be around the same as yesterday, and the same goes for much of the Central and North Sound.

That onshore wind will increase much more tonight and overnight, leading to widespread low clouds tomorrow morning and even some isolated drizzle. We will still see sunshine in the afternoon, with morning clouds and afternoon sun the dominant pattern this week.

In the extended outlook, there is a weak front expected to cross the area on Friday, but even that weather feature doesn’t look to be strong enough to produce any significant rain. We’ll more than likely see an increase in the clouds and maybe some morning drizzle. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be much cooler in the 60s. We should be back to the low-70s on Sunday.

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