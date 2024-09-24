Serious hit-and-run on SR 24 leaves BMW driver injured, police search for suspect

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance locating a person of interest involved in a serious hit-and-run collision on State Route 24 in Benton County.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 12, at around 5:27 p.m., and involved a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and a silver 2013 BMW sedan near milepost 43.

The Dodge Grand Caravan collided head-on with the BMW while eastbound on SR 24.

The driver of the BMW sustained severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing two individuals flee the scene, one of whom was identified as Bruce Roderick.

Despite an extensive search by law enforcement agencies in the area, authorities could not locate Roderick after the collision.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, the Washington State Patrol is asking anyone with information on Roderick’s whereabouts or details about the incident to contact Detective Ryan Sauve at (509) 572-5161 or (509) 734-5817 or via email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.

