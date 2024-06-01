Serious car crash shuts all lanes on State Route 532

STANWOOD, Wash. — Stanwood police and North County deputies are on the scene of a serious three-car collision on State Route 532 at the east end of the Mark Clark bridge.

Aid crews are on the scene of the crash, which is blocking all lanes.

All lanes are blocked on SR 532 at 104th Drive NW due to a collision. Medical, fire and police are on the scene. Expect delays. https://t.co/4uKbPITLer pic.twitter.com/oKI4BGycqC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 1, 2024

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office, the road is down to one lane at this time, and drivers are told to expect delays.

Stanwood PD and North County Deputies are currently on scene of a serious three car collision on SR 532 at the east end of the Mark Clark bridge. The road is down to one lane at this time, please expect delays. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) June 1, 2024





