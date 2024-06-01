Local

Serious car crash shuts all lanes on State Route 532

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Serious car crash causes delays on SR 532

By KIRO 7 News Staff

STANWOOD, Wash. — Stanwood police and North County deputies are on the scene of a serious three-car collision on State Route 532 at the east end of the Mark Clark bridge.

Aid crews are on the scene of the crash, which is blocking all lanes.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office, the road is down to one lane at this time, and drivers are told to expect delays.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read