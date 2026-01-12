Sequim Couple arrested for burglary and credit card fraud

SEQUIM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says that a couple from Sequim was arrested for burglary after charging $4,700 in fraudulent transactions.

A victim told deputies her house was broken into on Dec. 4.

Deputies investigated and found that the victim had hired one of the suspects to help her with housework.

Later, the suspect and her husband began working together in the home in September.

The victim noticed that items from home began to go missing.

Over time, a gun, jewelry, and a laptop had gone missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually, the victim found unauthorized debit card purchases.

Deputies investigated the matter and found surveillance video of the couple using the stolen cards.

The couple was arrested on Wednesday in Port Angeles.

They were booked into the Clallam County Jail on several felony theft charges.

