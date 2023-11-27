Sensitive groups should stay indoors in Pierce County on Monday as air quality dips

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A decline in air quality has a Stage 1 burn ban in effect in Pierce County.

According to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA), several areas have seen “significant spikes” in particulate matter in the air over the last few evenings.

As of early Monday afternoon, air quality in South King County and most of Pierce County was in the “moderate” range. The PSCAA warns that “many areas” could see conditions degrade even further to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and/or “unhealthy” categories for “a few hours” on Monday and Tuesday nights.

For now, sensitive groups in Pierce County are urged to stay indoors and avoid outside activities. In King County, the PSCAA advises limiting time spent outside, but to a lesser degree than in Pierce.

Air quality is expected to get back to normal once clouds and rain arrive late Wednesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group