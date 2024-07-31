Semi-truck driver runs over fire hydrant in Puyallup, floods nearby homes, business

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A semi-truck driver was captured driving over a fire hydrant in Puyallup, which flooded the area, damaging nearby homes and a business.

KIRO 7 News obtained surveillance video capturing the driver turning right on Milwaukee Avenue East from Valley Avenue East.

As the driver turned right, the vehicle knocked over a sign and ran over a fire hydrant, causing water to spew out and flood parts of the intersection.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 News the water continued to flow into homes and a nearby business for about two hours.

Violet Lantz, a homeowner, said her basement had more than four feet of water, causing at least $15,000 in damage.

“I was crying. I was heartbroken,” she said. “Accidents happen. People understand accidents happen, but to drive away after causing an accident and causing so much damage, it’s not okay.”

“You would think they would have a safety. So if a fire hydrant is hit, it doesn’t flood everyone’s house,” she added.

According to the City of Puyallup on Monday, two water mains broke around the same time, near the fire hydrant.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the city to get more details, including how the fire hydrant is connected to the water main.

A spokesperson did not provide details about our request but shared the following statement.

“We have permanently fixed the 8-inch water main that was damaged yesterday. We are working on a permanent repair to a 14-inch main that was damaged,” the city wrote.

Officials said crews will begin repairing the second water main Wednesday morning, adding that all 18 water customers in the area have their service fully restored.

Robby Lantz, a father of three young children, said his family felt the brunt of the impact.

“This is our home. Right now, we have no hot water. We’re hoping we can get one of those portable shower trailers out here, but they (city) couldn’t find us anywhere to stay last night because of the dogs, the three kids, four cats. It’s hard,” he said.

“From what the city guys were saying yesterday when they were here working, the way it all burst, it’s not supposed to happen like that,” he added.

Lantz told KIRO 7 News that the intersection, where the semi-truck driver had turned, is notorious for crashes.

“It’s at least once a month, once every two months, we get a pretty significant accident here,” he said.

Amanda Faille, owner of Rainier Valley Coffee Co., said her store saw five inches of water due to the flooding.

Faille is currently repairing around $8,000 worth of damage, she said, as she hopes to reopen as soon as possible.

“It feels devastating to have something taken from you in minutes,” she told KIRO 7 News.

