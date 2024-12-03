Local

Semi-truck crashes into abandoned Fife hotel

By KIRO 7 News Staff
semi-truck crashes into abandoned Fife hotel
By KIRO 7 News Staff

FIFE, Wash. — A roadway in Fife is closed after a semi-truck crashed into an abandoned hotel.

It happened Tuesday morning.

The Fife Police Department says the westbound lanes on Pacific Highway at Port of Tacoma Road have been shut down because of the crash.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the police department for more information about how the crash happened and is waiting to hear back.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read