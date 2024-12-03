semi-truck crashes into abandoned Fife hotel

FIFE, Wash. — A roadway in Fife is closed after a semi-truck crashed into an abandoned hotel.

It happened Tuesday morning.

The Fife Police Department says the westbound lanes on Pacific Highway at Port of Tacoma Road have been shut down because of the crash.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the police department for more information about how the crash happened and is waiting to hear back.

⚠️WB lanes on Pacific Hwy at Port of Tacoma Road, are closed due to a collision. Fife Police, TFD and Fife Towing are currently on scene. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time. We will update when the roadway is back open. pic.twitter.com/UZU3MEib3f — Fife Police Dept. (@FifePD) December 3, 2024

