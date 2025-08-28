Local

Semi truck crash blocks westbound lanes of I-90 in Ellensburg

By KIRO 7 News Staff

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says a semi-truck is blocking all westbound lanes on I-90 west in Ellensburg.

The closure is at milepost 93.

The truck is upright and appears to have lost some of its wheels.

The crash happened sometime early Thursday afternoon.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

