Local

Semi-truck collision blocks all lanes of I-5 southbound in Tukwila

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 15

Semi-truck collision blocks all lanes of I-5 southbound in Tukwila

By KIRO 7 News Staff

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila are blocked after a semi-truck collision, according to WSDOT.

The scene is south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there are no injuries.

By 1 p.m., crews were able to open the right shoulder to help alleviate the backup.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect significant delays. Use alternate routes.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read