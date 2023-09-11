Semi-truck collision blocks all lanes of I-5 southbound in Tukwila

All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tukwila are blocked after a semi-truck collision, according to WSDOT.

The scene is south of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

According to the Washington State Patrol, there are no injuries.

By 1 p.m., crews were able to open the right shoulder to help alleviate the backup.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect significant delays. Use alternate routes.

#TrafficAlert. SB I-5 is completely blocked by a semi rollover. No injuries. Use alternate routes. Trying to get one lane opened. Oil and diesel on roadway. Tow on the way. No ETA to clear. pic.twitter.com/Hm8akn4IlP — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 11, 2023

🚨MAJOR COLLISION SB I-5 SOUTH OF MLK JR WAY IN #TUKWILA - BLOCKING ALL LANES



Semi-truck rollover collision. Fire and Incident Response are at scene.



This will be a lengthy closure and cause significant delays southbound out of Seattle.



AVOID the area and use ALTERNATE routes. https://t.co/pjJATag90P pic.twitter.com/C9iKujw0v8 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 11, 2023

