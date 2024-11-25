Semi-truck catches on fire in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue spent Monday morning putting out flames after a semi-truck caught on fire in Monroe. It happened at the Chevron on 170th Drive and Main Street.

As of 11:30 a.m., crews are on the scene cleaning up debris and containing any contaminants to prevent them from getting into the storm drains.

No word what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

The department posted photos of the aftermath on ‘X’:

