SEATTLE — Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies are asking people to avoid Weidkamp Road as a semi truck carrying bees overturned.

The sheriff’s office says 250 million bees are now loose.

Weidkamp Road is closed from West Badger Road to Loomis Trail Road. This area is close to the Canadian border, northwest of Lynden.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to turn over.

A bee expert is on scene.

Deputies will have an update when the road is reopened.

