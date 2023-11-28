Local

Semi-truck blocks SEA arrivals drive, creates massive traffic backup

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A semi-truck has caused traffic delays at SEA Airport. (SEA Airport)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATAC, Wash. — A semi-truck has blocked the arrivals drive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as of Monday at 9:30 p.m.

The airport posted about the semi around 7:30 p.m.

It is working on backing out the semi, but until then the arrivals drive is closed.

One person commented asking if Alaska Airlines was delaying flights.

Alaska Airlines responded and said to call its reservations team to rebook any missed flights.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read