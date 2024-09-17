Local

Semi rollover crash blocks all lanes of SR 18 near I-90

All lanes of SR 18 shut down for a rolled over semi just west of I-90 on Tiger Mountain.

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Near HOBART, Wash. — Drivers who travel on State Route 18 near the Issaquah Hobart Road in the Tiger Mountain area will need to take another route.

All lanes in both directions are blocked just west of Interstate 90 after a semitruck rolled over at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck appeared to be carrying a load of toilet paper.

Washington State Patrol troopers are at the scene and the Washington State Department of Ecology has been notified, indicating a possible fuel spill.

Trooper Rick Johnson said a tow truck was on the way.

“It will be an extended amount of time to get this cleared,” Johnson said at 4:48 a.m.

The best alternate routes will be to take the Maple Valley Highway and get on Interstate 405 or use Issaquah Hobart Road.

