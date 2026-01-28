Semi drives into icy Yakima River near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a fully loaded double semi-truck landed in the Yakima River this afternoon.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 107, near Ellensburg.

The semi drove about 50 feet off the road and landed in about three to four feet of icy water.

WSP says the cause was distracted driving.

W90 mp107 - fully loaded double semi in 3-4 feet of water, 50 feet off the roadway. Not blocking. Cause is distracted driving. pic.twitter.com/deHOpCMFom — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) January 28, 2026

