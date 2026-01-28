Local

Semi drives into icy Yakima River near Ellensburg

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Semi crashed into Yakima River (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a fully loaded double semi-truck landed in the Yakima River this afternoon.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 107, near Ellensburg.

The semi drove about 50 feet off the road and landed in about three to four feet of icy water.

WSP says the cause was distracted driving.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read