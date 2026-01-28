Semi crash could shut down portion of Highway 101 for six hours

A portion of Highway 101 could be closed for up to six hours because of a semi-truck crash.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a semi rolled off the highway and into an embankment at milepost 318.5 near the Eldon Store in Lilliwaup.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic is currently alternating; however, the highway will eventually be fully closed while heavy equipment is used to recover the truck.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

©2026 Cox Media Group