Semi crash could shut down portion of Highway 101 for six hours

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Semi crash on Highway 101 (Brinnon Fire Department)
A portion of Highway 101 could be closed for up to six hours because of a semi-truck crash.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a semi rolled off the highway and into an embankment at milepost 318.5 near the Eldon Store in Lilliwaup.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic is currently alternating; however, the highway will eventually be fully closed while heavy equipment is used to recover the truck.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

