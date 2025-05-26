‘Seeds,’ ‘Tinā,’ and ‘Suburban Fury’ win top honors at 51st Seattle International Film Festival

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) wrapped its 51st edition Sunday night by announcing the winners of its juried and audience awards at a ceremony held at Tagney Jones Hall.

The festival’s Official Competition Grand Jury Prize was awarded to “Seeds,” a documentary directed by Brittany Shyne that portrays the lives of Black generational farmers in Thomasville, Georgia, focusing on the Williams family who have owned their land since 1883.

Other big winners at SIFF

The top audience award, the Golden Space Needle for Best Film, went to “Tinā” by Miki Magasiva of New Zealand. “Twinless,” directed by James Sweeney, was runner-up and also earned him Best Director honors. “Suburban Fury,” a visually rich and provocative documentary by Robinson Devor, won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary.

This year’s festival showcased 245 films from 74 countries, including 83 feature films and 122 shorts. More than 20,000 audience votes were cast for the Golden Space Needle Audience Awards.

“This year’s award winners absolutely reflect the intention behind this year’s focal points,” SIFF Artistic Director Beth Barrett said. “It’s clear the need for these voices, these films, is greater than ever.”

