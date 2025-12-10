See which rivers are in a major flood stage, and when we’ll see some relief

WASHINGTON — We have been seeing a much-needed break in the wet, windy weather today but that will come to a very quick end into this evening as the atmospheric river moves back north from its quick visit to Oregon.

Western Washington will once again see very wet and breezy conditions tonight through Thursday morning.

While overall rainfall might not be as heavy in spots as in Round 1 on Monday, this will last a bit longer, soils are completely saturated, and river systems cannot hold more water without flooding.

You can check the latest flooding maps here.

Puyallup River

Near Orting

Peaked in major flood stage early overnight.

Has fallen rapidly since.

Will reach an even higher crest Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in major flood stage.

At Puyallup

Only crested in minor flood stage.

Will crest again higher, but still in minor flood stage around 10 a.m. Wednesday

White River:

At R Street in Auburn

Not in flood today.

Reaches minor flood stage late Wednesday but rises to Major flood stage by 10 a.m. Thursday only slowly subsiding into the weekend.

Snoqualmie River:

At the Falls

Crested in major flood stage at 45,000 cfs at 7 a.m. today.

Falling out of flood stage today but rising quickly tonight and back to flood stage by morning.

Next crest even higher in major flood stage at 52,000 cfs at 10 p.m. Wednesday, then quickly falling.

At Carnation:

First crest at 4 p.m. this afternoon in major flood stage at 58.4 feet.

Falling overnight and then an even higher crest near 59.8 feet Thursday morning at 10 a.m. (about 2.5 feet below record.)

Tolt River near Carnation (flows into Snoqualmie at Carnation):

Lower water during today but rises rapidly Wednesday morning.

Cresting in Major flood stage Wednesday afternoon, cresting around 4 p.m. Wednesday

Skykomish near Gold Bar

Crested in Major flood stage at 20.32 feet at 11 p.m. Monday.

Falls out of flood stage this afternoon and evening

Rises rapidly Wednesday morning to another higher major crest between 4-10pm Wednesday near 21.3 feet

Snohomish River

At Monroe (where the Snoqualmie and Skykomish merge)

First crest around 10 am today at Moderate flood stage at 16.1 feet

Falls out of flood stage Tuesday evening

Rises rapidly Wednesday morning reaching Major flood stage of 17 feet by midday Wednesday, rising to crest around 23.6 feet Thursday afternoon, a little under two feet shy of record.

At Snohomish

First crest in Moderate flood stage around 4 p.m. today at 27.9 feet

Falls to Minor flood stage into Wednesday morning

Rises rapidly to Major flood stage (29ft) by 5 pm Wednesday

Near record flood stage from 9am Thursday to 7am Friday. Record flood stage from 1990 is 33.5 feet. The updated forecast has a crest at 33.31 feet.

Skagit River

Near Concrete

Not in flood today after a brief crest in Minor flood stage this morning

Rises rapidly Wednesday morning to reach Major flood stage at 32.5 feet by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Crests around 40.5 feet Thursday morning around 10 am.

At Mount Vernon

First crest at 10 pm tonight in Minor flood stage, then falls

Rises rapidly Wednesday night reaching Major flood stage (32ft) by 7am Thursday, rising through the day

Crests at 4 am Friday at 36.9 feet, half a foot shy of record flood stage.

Aside from the Skagit at Mount Vernon, all rivers will have fallen out of flood stage or at least out of the serious danger zone by mid-morning Friday.

The Skagit will take a little longer to come down, but we’re out of this problem period by Friday night ahead of a drier weekend.

However, more rainy, windy storm systems are possible next week so we might not be done with flooding and other concerns even after this week.

