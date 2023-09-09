Secretary of State to display original Washington Constitution

OLYMPIA, Wash. — To honor U.S. Constitution Week, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs will host a public showing of the original Washington Constitution established in 1889.

The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Visitors to the Office of the Secretary of State will be able to see the document in a secure display case from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“I am proud to be able to bring the foundational document of Washington’s government out from the Archives into full public view to recognize Constitution Week,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “For more than 134 years, this constitution has guided every aspect of how our state is run. It’s our history, and so much more as well. It’s an honor to host this opportunity for all Washingtonians to see what our state government is built on.”

The constitution is preserved by the Washington State Archives which is a division of the Office of the Secretary of State

To learn more about Washington’s Constitution download your own copy from the Washington State Digital Archives.





