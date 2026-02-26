Second school bus crash this week after van strikes bus in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A van hit a school bus Wednesday morning in Snohomish, making it the second crash involving a school bus this week.

According to The Everett Herald, the van was backing out of a driveway when it hit the bus on 103rd Street S.E. just before 9 a.m. Fortunately, it was a low-speed collision.

Twenty-eight students and the bus driver were on board when the crash occurred. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles suffered only minor damage.

Man dies in hospital after car hit by school bus in Marysville

Earlier this week, a car was struck by a school bus on northbound I-5 near Marysville. The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man from Everett, died in the hospital from his injuries. The bus driver, a 59-year-old woman from Everett, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, he was stopped in the HOV lane when the bus collided with his car.

Three left lanes, including the HOV lane, were shut down Tuesday morning for hours after the crash.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

