Second arrest made in Baker Park homicide

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday in connection to a homicide on January 26 at Baker Park in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood, Seattle Police (SPD) said.

It marks the second arrest made in the case after a 20-year-old man was arrested and booked for murder on January 28.

Investigators say it’s not clear what led to the shooting, but at 7:30 a.m. on January 26, SPD officers found a man who had been shot and killed near 14th Avenue Northwest at Baker Park.

Seattle Police worked with the U.S. Marshall’s service to bring the 16-year-old into custody, SPD said.

