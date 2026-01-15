Seattle’s Varsity Theatre is closing after 86 years

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Varsity Theatre in the University District is closing for good.

The historic theatre has been around for eight decades.

It first opened in 1940. It’s been a gathering place for generations of movie lovers, students and community members.

The final showing will take place on January 15.

“Like many independent theaters, ongoing challenges following the pandemic and rising costs have made it impossible for us to continue operating this beloved space,” staff shared online. “While this chapter is ending, we are hopeful the Varsity may find new life in the future for film, live events, or community programming.”

The Varsity Theatre has been part of the Far Away Entertainment group since 2015. Once it closes, there will be no more movie theaters in the U District.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the Varsity over the years — audiences, staff, partners, and the U District community,” staff shared.

