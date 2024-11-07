Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission puts out call for turkey donations

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission is asking the community for a helping hand to feed people experiencing homelessness this Thanksgiving.

The mission, which has been around for 92 years, says it needs 1,500 turkeys before the holiday.

“The need is greater than it’s ever been,” the Union Gospel Mission said in a news release. “We are extremely blessed to live in a city that loves and cares for our homeless neighbors and those who are hurting. Some families will be reunited for the first time in years this Thanksgiving through our life-changing recovery programs.”

Turkey donations can be made from now until November 27 at four locations:

Distribution Center – 8226 S. 208th St., Suite G110, Kent, WA 98032, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Men’s Shelter – 318 2nd Ave. Extension S., Seattle WA 98104, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hope Place, Women’s Recovery – 3802 S. Othello St., Seattle, WA 98118, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverton Place, Men’s Recovery – 3020 S 128th St., Seattle, WA 98168, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thanksgiving, the Mission expects to serve 1,600 meals to men, women, and children in its long-term recovery programs, emergency shelters, and Search + Rescue outreach efforts.

©2024 Cox Media Group