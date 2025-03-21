Seattle's U District kicks off Cherry Blossom Festival

SEATTLE, Wash. — The historic cherry blossoms on the University of Washington (UW) campus mark the start of spring and each year they attract thousands of visitors.

Seattle’s entire U District is coming together to celebrate them.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins Friday and runs through April 6.

Over 80 businesses in the district are offering special menu items and discounts.

Visitors can choose from cherry and blossom-themed food and drinks, retail products, and much more.

To see who is participating, click here.

Each year, nearly 30 Yoshino cherry trees blossom on UW’s campus. They typically bloom from March through April, but forecasting the exact dates is a yearly challenge.

UW has a visitors’ website dedicated to updates on the blooms. Tree enthusiasts who can’t make the trip can keep up with UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad by clicking here.





