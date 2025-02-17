Seattle’s Theo Chocolate closes flagship, Bellevue Square stores

SEATTLE, Wash. — After 19 years, Theo Chocolate has closed its flagship storefront in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood and its Bellevue Square location.

The storefronts permanently closed on Sunday.

“We are deeply grateful to the Fremont community and all of Seattle for nearly two decades of support,” the company wrote online.

Theo Chocolate announced the closures about two weeks ago. The company was founded in 2005 by Joe Whinney and Jeff Fairhall. Whinney created the first to manufacture and supply bulk organic cocoa and chocolate products for the U.S. food industry and Fairhall was a founder of Essential Baking Company in Seattle.

“We were the first organic, fair trade certified chocolate maker in North America, and we remain committed to pushing the industry forward today,” their website states.

The first Theo Organic Chocolate Bar was sold in 2006 once the company got off the ground.

In 2013, the company expanded across the border and began selling chocolate in Canada.

One year later, Theo Chocolate created its peanut butter cups.

The company’s bars and cups will still be available at local retailers and on their website for purchase.





©2025 Cox Media Group