Seattle’s Soundgarden will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the 2025 inductees for music’s highest honor, and Seattle’s Soundgarden is on the list.

The band was nominated for the honor in February.

Soundgarden was formed in 1984 and was a large part of Seattle’s grunge movement.

Late lead singer Chris Cornell named the band after a pipe sculpture on NOAA property in the Sand Point area of Seattle.

He died by suicide in 2017.

Soundgarden was the first of the city’s grunge acts to generate major label interest; in 1988, they signed to the lesser-known SST Records to release their debut album Ultramega OK.

Band members Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell (posthumously), Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil, and Hiro Yamamoto will all be inducted.

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, and The White Stripes will also be inducted this year under the performer category.

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will be honored with the musical influence award, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye being recognized with the musical excellence award, and Lenny Waronker receiving the Ahmet Ertegun award.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 8 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

