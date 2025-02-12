Soundgarden nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

SEATTLE, Wash. — This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations list was released, and a Seattle band made the list.

Soundgarden was formed in 1984 and was a large part of Seattle’s grunge movement.

Late lead singer Chris Cornell named the band after a pipe sculpture on NOAA property in the Sand Point area of Seattle.

He died by suicide in 2017.

Soundgarden was the first of the city’s grunge acts to generate major label interest; in 1988 they signed to the lesser-known SST Records to release their debut album Ultramega OK.

Soundgarden is one of 14 bands that could be inducted into the institution later this year.

Nominees are Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell (posthumously), Ben Shepherd, Kim Thayil, and Hiro Yamamoto.

The other nominees for 2025 are:

Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Crocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Mana, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, and The White Stripes.









©2025 Cox Media Group