Seattle’s Queer Pride Festival announces 2026 lineup

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Queer Pride Festival has announced its 2026 lineup.

The annual three-day LGBTQIA+ celebration is scheduled for June 26–28 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

It’ll take place at 11th Avenue between East Pike Street and Pine Street.

This year’s headliners will include Keke Palmer, JT, and Honey Dijon.

Queer Pride Festival is strictly a 21-and-over event.

Tickets are now available. You can purchase yours here. Early-bird three-day passes are $182.19, and VIP passes are $337.81.

The event will have 35 main stage performances, a series of afterparties, arts, and more. Local drag queens like Irene the Alien will be performing, and Seattle legend Bosco will host a nightly show.

There is limited pay-per-hour parking available on the streets surrounding the festival, which may have maximum time limits. Organizers recommend using public transportation or rideshare apps to get to the festival.

