Seattle’s ‘No Kings’ rally stays peaceful with zero property damage reported

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A sea of demonstrators filled downtown Seattle over the weekend in what organizers are calling one of the largest and most peaceful protests the city has seen in recent years.

The “No Kings” rally was part of a nationwide movement opposing the policies and alleged authoritarianism of former President Donald Trump. It drew nearly 90,000 people to the streets of Seattle alone.

The protest began on Capitol Hill before moving through the city’s core toward Seattle Center, where a large crowd gathered around the International Fountain.

Police estimate the line of protesters stretched more than 1.5 miles through the city. Police closed roads to accommodate the massive march, which merged with another rally already in progress downtown.

Tens of thousands protest Trump in peaceful ‘No Kings’

There were no reports of daytime property damage, according to police. Officers were present but did not intervene.

The Seattle rally was one of many held across Washington and the nation, with more than seven million participating in what organizers branded as a rebuke of authoritarianism, militarization, and corporate overreach.

Events also took place in Tacoma, Olympia, Everett, and even Issaquah, where peaceful gatherings featured music, chants, and speeches from local activists.

In Seattle, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal addressed the crowd, sharply criticizing former President Trump’s use of the Justice Department and calling for renewed federal investment in healthcare, housing, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson joined a sister rally in Everett, while former Washington Governor Jay Inslee spoke at Tacoma’s People’s Park, continuing his long-standing criticism of Trump-era policies.

Seattle’s Emergency Operations Center had been activated in preparation, but city officials now say it was largely precautionary.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, Julia Dallas, Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest Staff.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group