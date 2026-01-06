Seattle’s Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge closes for weeks due to demolition project

SEATTLE — Starting today, the Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge in Seattle will close for about four weeks due to a building demolition project next to the elevated walkway.

According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), all access to and from Colman Dock will be at street level.

Pedestrians must use elevators or stairs in the entry building or near the passenger-only terminal, then cross Alaskan Way at street level.

The bridge officially closed at 9 a.m. on Jan. 6 and will remain closed for the foreseeable future, but WSF says they will share updates as available.

WSF acknowledged the added time and apologized for the inconvenience.

10 a.m. Jan. 5 UPDATE



The bridge is open today (Monday, 1/5) and will close Tuesday (1/6) morning at 9 a.m. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) January 5, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group